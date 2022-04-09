Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Country Garden from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Country Garden from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

CTRYY stock opened at $20.81 on Friday. Country Garden has a 1-year low of $12.10 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.52.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

