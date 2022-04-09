Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
CTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.66.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (Get Rating)
Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (CTHR)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.