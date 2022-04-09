Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CTHR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ CTHR opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.51. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $3.66.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. ( NASDAQ:CTHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 20.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 722,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 93,172 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,591,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 550,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 177,353 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 127,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

