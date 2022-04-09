Quadrant Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 67.1% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 16,738 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,887 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $69.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.50 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $59.05 and a 1 year high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.54% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 50.39%.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.66.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.