Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 218 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 28,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WEC opened at $104.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.66 and a 200-day moving average of $93.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.84 and a 52 week high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

