Quadrant Capital Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 131.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,188 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MPC opened at $86.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.35. The firm has a market cap of $48.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.92. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.19 and a twelve month high of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $35.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.66, for a total transaction of $364,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,178,364 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

