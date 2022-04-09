Quadrant Capital Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shearwater Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $682,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 56.8% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 49.5% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $59.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.07. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $59.16 and a 1-year high of $64.15.

