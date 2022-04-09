Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $154,000 Stock Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 16.4% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 73,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 72,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 123.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 367,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,807,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $56.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.48. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $50.34.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 62.82% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 23 operating mining assets and 10 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

