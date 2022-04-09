Quadrant Capital Group LLC Purchases 198 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $175,480,000 after acquiring an additional 66,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,355,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,289,000 after purchasing an additional 79,927 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Eastman Chemical by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $108.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

