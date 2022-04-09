Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 279 Shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the fourth quarter worth about $311,181,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1,652.1% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,129,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007,689 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 360.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,393,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,155 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 65.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,976,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,428,000 after acquiring an additional 781,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. raised its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 19.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,728,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,634,000 after acquiring an additional 440,572 shares in the last quarter. 20.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Shares of FMX stock opened at $78.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 5.14%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

