Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $6,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $126.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.41 and a 200 day moving average of $143.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DRI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

