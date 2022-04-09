Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 202,752 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $6,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Raymond James by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Raymond James by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $2,138,713.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.33.

NYSE RJF opened at $108.62 on Friday. Raymond James has a one year low of $81.96 and a one year high of $117.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.77%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

