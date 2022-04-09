Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,257 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $7,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 141.6% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total value of $122,575.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $20.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average of $23.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.17.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 33.32%. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 29.66%.

About KeyCorp (Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.