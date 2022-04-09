Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,028 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $162.92 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $163.90. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich acquired 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

