AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Shares Gap Down to $139.99

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AGCO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $177.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays increased their target price on AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.61.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.36. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. AGCO’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.74%.

In other AGCO news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total value of $3,295,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.55, for a total value of $105,795.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its stake in AGCO by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in AGCO by 56.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in AGCO by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

