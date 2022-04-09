SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 779,591 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 6,085,132 shares.The stock last traded at $52.35 and had previously closed at $52.53.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,060,000 after buying an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,121,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,671,000 after buying an additional 1,469,662 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,676,000. Finally, CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,349,000.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

