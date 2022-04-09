Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Shares Gap Down to $24.45

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.45, but opened at $23.84. Warner Bros. Discovery shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

The company has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

