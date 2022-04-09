Aura Biosciences (NASDAQ:AURA) Shares Gap Down to $21.00

Shares of Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $20.25. Aura Biosciences shares last traded at $20.95, with a volume of 18 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aura Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.84.
Aura Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AURA)
Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.
