Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday. 270,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session's volume of 4,276,551 shares.The stock last traded at $5.37 and had previously closed at $5.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Aegon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Aegon from €5.10 ($5.60) to €5.00 ($5.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.39.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.19 and a 200-day moving average of $5.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Aegon by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 115,664,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657,900 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Aegon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 5,370,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,533,000 after buying an additional 24,851 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,148,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,494,000 after purchasing an additional 122,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,659,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after purchasing an additional 229,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,379,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 289,847 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

