Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 139 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $342.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $299.68 and a 52 week high of $407.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $329.33 and its 200 day moving average is $360.73. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.21.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $415.00 to $395.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.77.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

