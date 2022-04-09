Financial Review: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF)

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) and Triple P (OTCMKTS:TPPPF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Science Applications International has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Triple P has a beta of 3.8, indicating that its share price is 280% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Science Applications International and Triple P’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Science Applications International 3.75% 25.99% 7.21% Triple P N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Science Applications International and Triple P, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Science Applications International 1 4 3 0 2.25 Triple P 0 0 0 0 N/A

Science Applications International presently has a consensus target price of $94.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.58%. Given Science Applications International’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Science Applications International is more favorable than Triple P.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Science Applications International and Triple P’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Science Applications International $7.39 billion 0.69 $277.00 million $4.77 19.03 Triple P N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Science Applications International has higher revenue and earnings than Triple P.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.9% of Science Applications International shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Science Applications International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Triple P shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Science Applications International beats Triple P on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Science Applications International (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include engineering, technology integration, maintenance of ground and maritime systems, logistics, training and simulation, operation and program support services, and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure. The firm’s key customers include the Department of State, Department of Homeland Security, Environmental Protection Agency, Federal Aviation Administration, National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Defense Logistics Agency, Intelligence Community, DOD Combatant Commands, U.S. Air Force and U.S. Space Force. The company was founded by J. Robert Beyster in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

About Triple P (Get Rating)

Triple P NV designs, builds, delivers, and manages information and communication technology solutions for client-server. It also provides consulting, maintenance, and installation services in the field of system integration. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nieuwegein, Netherlands.

