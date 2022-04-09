EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.40.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised EVgo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EVGO stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.52. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,720,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $25,123,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EVgo during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,089,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 9,319.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,612,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,991,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

