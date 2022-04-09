Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 264 ($3.46).

Several research firms recently commented on SBRE. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 231 ($3.03) to GBX 233 ($3.06) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 268 ($3.51) to GBX 267 ($3.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of SBRE opened at GBX 230 ($3.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of £575 million and a PE ratio of 19.17. Sabre Insurance Group has a 52 week low of GBX 173.20 ($2.27) and a 52 week high of GBX 276 ($3.62). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 203.59.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.12) per share. This is a boost from Sabre Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $3.70. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Sabre Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 0.88%.

About Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

