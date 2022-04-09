América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.97

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 121561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.

AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.

América Móvil ( NYSE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.97 billion. América Móvil had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 23.91%. As a group, analysts expect that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

