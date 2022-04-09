América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.97

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.97 and last traded at $21.79, with a volume of 121561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.44.
AMX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on América Móvil in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded América Móvil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America cut América Móvil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, América Móvil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of América Móvil by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,489 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of América Móvil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 6.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About América Móvil (NYSE:AMX)
AmÃ©rica MÃ³vil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America and internationally. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as data centers, data administration, and hosting services to residential and corporate clients; value-added services, including Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.
