Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.90 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €2.90 ($3.19) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.29) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.80 ($4.18) to €3.90 ($4.29) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €4.00 ($4.40) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.29) to €4.00 ($4.40) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.00 ($5.49) price target on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €3.92 ($4.31).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.79) and a one year high of €6.25 ($6.87).

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

