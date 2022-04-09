Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 106,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,446,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.

VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $2.23. The business had revenue of $35.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.24 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

