Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Stock Price Down 8.9%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) dropped 8.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.41 and last traded at $8.48. Approximately 106,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 11,446,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.31.
VIPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. CLSA cut their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $11.80 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Vipshop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.89.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.58.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Vipshop by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,395 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vipshop by 227.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Vipshop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Company Profile (NYSE:VIPS)
VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.
