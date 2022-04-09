Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) CEO Clay B. Siegall Sells 17,043 Shares of Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,628,541.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SGEN opened at $151.84 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.46 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $136.50 and a 200-day moving average of $152.08.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $429.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.42 million. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 20.68% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Seagen in the third quarter worth $491,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 13.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 1.2% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 674.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 108,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,346,000 after purchasing an additional 94,089 shares during the period. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Seagen from $154.00 to $132.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Seagen from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Seagen from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.23.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

