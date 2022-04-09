Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSSGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.34 ($68.51).

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.40 ($57.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.03. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.70 ($37.03) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.91).

Hugo Boss Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.