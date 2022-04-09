Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) Given a €55.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($60.44) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($74.73) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €64.00 ($70.33) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Baader Bank set a €62.00 ($68.13) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €60.00 ($65.93) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €62.34 ($68.51).

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €52.40 ($57.58) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €52.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.03. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.70 ($37.03) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.91).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.