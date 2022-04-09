Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Jenoptik (ETR:JENGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($45.05) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Jenoptik in a research note on Friday. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.66) price objective on Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC set a €38.00 ($41.76) target price on shares of Jenoptik in a report on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €36.21 ($39.80).

ETR JEN opened at €23.92 ($26.29) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.57, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €30.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of €32.38. Jenoptik has a one year low of €21.62 ($23.76) and a one year high of €37.80 ($41.54).

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

