Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €115.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($126.37) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($116.48) price objective on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($109.89) target price on shares of Puma in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($142.86) price target on shares of Puma in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($120.88) price objective on Puma in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Puma presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €110.03 ($120.91).

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of ETR:PUM opened at €75.44 ($82.90) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion and a PE ratio of 35.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €81.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €95.37. Puma has a 1 year low of €62.38 ($68.55) and a 1 year high of €115.40 ($126.81). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.