Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($41.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($39.56) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €34.00 ($37.36) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.80 ($25.05) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($29.67) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.55 ($35.77).

EVK stock opened at €24.40 ($26.81) on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 12-month low of €26.78 ($29.43) and a 12-month high of €32.97 ($36.23). The business’s 50-day moving average is €26.61 and its 200 day moving average is €27.52.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

