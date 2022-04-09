Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Given New GBX 350 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 320 ($4.20) to GBX 350 ($4.59) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a report on Friday. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.67) price objective on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 275 ($3.61) to GBX 325 ($4.26) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 311.25 ($4.08).

Hollywood Bowl Group stock opened at GBX 276.50 ($3.63) on Friday. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52 week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £472.98 million and a PE ratio of 276.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 235.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 237.85.

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

