Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on APEMY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Aperam in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Aperam from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Aperam from €65.00 ($71.43) to €46.00 ($50.55) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

APEMY stock opened at $39.01 on Friday. Aperam has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $65.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.93.

Aperam ( OTCMKTS:APEMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $6.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Aperam had a return on equity of 35.07% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aperam will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.47%.

Aperam SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented, non-grain oriented, and non-grain oriented semi-processed steel products.

