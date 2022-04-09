$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Runway Growth Finance Corp (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Runway Growth Finance’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.29. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Runway Growth Finance will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.84. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Runway Growth Finance.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 63.93% and a return on equity of 7.32%.

RWAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Runway Growth Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Runway Growth Finance from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.31.

RWAY opened at $13.93 on Wednesday. Runway Growth Finance has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $14.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.75%.

In other Runway Growth Finance news, CEO R David Spreng bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.35 per share, with a total value of $61,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc acquired 11,461 shares of Runway Growth Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.61 per share, with a total value of $155,984.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 372,525 shares of company stock worth $2,287,832,376 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is an externally managed business development company. It focused on providing flexible capital solutions to late-stage and growth companies. Runway Growth Finance Corp. is based in WOODSIDE, Calif.

