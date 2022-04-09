Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler Truck Holding AG (OTCMKTS:DTRUYGet Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

DTRUY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Daimler Truck in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank initiated coverage on Daimler Truck in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a €42.00 ($46.15) price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Daimler Truck in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

DTRUY opened at $12.90 on Friday. Daimler Truck has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $20.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14.

Daimler Truck Holding AG manufactures and sells commercial trucks. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany.

