Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$37.13.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TD Securities lowered Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of CU opened at C$39.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$33.86 and a one year high of C$39.60. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$36.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.75.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.03 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.444 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is a positive change from Canadian Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Canadian Utilities’s payout ratio is presently 145.39%.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

