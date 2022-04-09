Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Price Target Raised to 540.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 500.00 to 540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on YARIY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 430.00 to 465.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 415.00 to 470.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Yara International ASA from 360.00 to 400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $399.83.

Shares of YARIY stock opened at $27.89 on Friday. Yara International ASA has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $28.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Yara International ASA ( OTCMKTS:YARIY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.34). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Yara International ASA will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway, European Union, Europe, Africa, Asia, North and Latin America, Australia, and New Zealand. The offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate; compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium; and blended products, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

