Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.24 Million in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 521,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.83% of Daseke as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Daseke by 5.9% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 526,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 14,523.7% during the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 95,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 94,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Daseke by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 400,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 71,189 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Daseke by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 218,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Daseke during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 37.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Daseke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th.

DSKE stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $10.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The company has a market cap of $463.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.86. Daseke, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.17.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Daseke had a return on equity of 70.76% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $394.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Daseke, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

