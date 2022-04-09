Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $5.27 Million in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 99,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.11% of Portland General Electric at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kathryn Jean Jackson sold 5,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $243,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 2,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total value of $136,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

POR opened at $56.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.45. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $57.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $608.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.24%.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

