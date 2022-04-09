Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Increased to C$21.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$20.50 to C$21.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded Ero Copper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Ero Copper from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.00.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Ero Copper stock opened at C$20.23 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$18.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.84. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.01 and a 1 year high of C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.28.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.