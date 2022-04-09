Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF) Price Target Raised to C$2.20 at National Bank Financial

Trevali Mining (OTCMKTS:TREVF – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.00 to C$2.20 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

TREVF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Trevali Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Trevali Mining from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.20.

OTCMKTS:TREVF opened at $1.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.76 million, a P/E ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 2.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.32. Trevali Mining has a twelve month low of $0.86 and a twelve month high of $2.29.

Trevali Mining ( OTCMKTS:TREVF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.78 million for the quarter. Trevali Mining had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 5.36%.

Trevali Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the production of zinc and lead-silver concentrates from its Santander Mine in Peru, Caribou Mine in the Bathurst Mining Camp, northern New Brunswick, Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia and Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso.

