Insider Selling: Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO Sells 1,826 Shares of Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $52,954.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datto alerts:

On Monday, April 4th, William Severance sold 2,148 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $58,318.20.

On Friday, April 1st, William Severance sold 9,325 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $251,868.25.

On Tuesday, March 29th, William Severance sold 1,652 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $44,620.52.

Shares of MSP stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.73. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $29.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 8.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MSP. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,653,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,678,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,104,000 after acquiring an additional 300,280 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,493,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 981,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,860,000 after acquiring an additional 80,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datto by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 817,128 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $21,531,000 after acquiring an additional 123,133 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.