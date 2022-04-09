Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis Sells 1,000 Shares

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $25,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $26,140.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 13 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total transaction of $312.65.

On Tuesday, March 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 251 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $6,034.04.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 749 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $18,035.92.

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total transaction of $26,420.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,100 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $33,297.00.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total transaction of $28,930.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $26,290.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $25,390.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total transaction of $26,090.00.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $23.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.16. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Sun Country Airlines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 425,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after purchasing an additional 14,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000.

About Sun Country Airlines (Get Rating)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

