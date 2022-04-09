Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Given New C$15.50 Price Target at TD Securities

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Cormark dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on Superior Plus and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.46.

Superior Plus stock opened at C$11.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.24.

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$681.67 million. On average, analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.7381186 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,140.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

