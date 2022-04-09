Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Given New C$46.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Scotiabank from C$42.25 to C$46.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NPI. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James set a C$50.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Northland Power in a report on Thursday, February 10th. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Northland Power to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northland Power currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$47.02.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$41.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$39.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.86. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$34.95 and a 52 week high of C$47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 276.77. The stock has a market cap of C$9.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.18.

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$640.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$557.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northland Power will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.16%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

