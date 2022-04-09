Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $8.39 Million Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.27% of Itron worth $8,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITRI. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Itron by 44.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,214,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $91,871,000 after acquiring an additional 374,242 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Itron by 6.9% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,791,507 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,450,000 after acquiring an additional 179,061 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 705.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,806 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,044,000 after acquiring an additional 116,316 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Itron by 8.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,464,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $110,754,000 after acquiring an additional 109,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $51.02 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $102.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.53. Itron had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus cut shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Itron from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Itron from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Itron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.92.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $30,213.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 4,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $250,737.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,033 shares of company stock valued at $696,751. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (Get Rating)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.