Cwm LLC Invests $887,000 in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 26,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 40.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 19.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Farfetch by 51.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Farfetch by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its position in Farfetch by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Farfetch from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.27.

FTCH opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.13. Farfetch Ltd has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $54.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 331.09% and a net margin of 64.79%. The company had revenue of $665.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.53) earnings per share. Farfetch’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

