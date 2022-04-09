CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,658 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of CubeSmart worth $9,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,918,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,816,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,004,000 after purchasing an additional 404,064 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,346,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,904,000. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

NYSE CUBE opened at $53.45 on Friday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $57.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.45.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.28 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

