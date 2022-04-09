Cwm LLC Buys Shares of 7,088 Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Cwm LLC bought a new stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,088 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,348 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Workiva in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Workiva from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Workiva from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Workiva from $190.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.67.

In other Workiva news, EVP Mithun Banarjee sold 7,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $716,382.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $1,271,908. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WK opened at $110.03 on Friday. Workiva Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day moving average of $126.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 8.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Workiva Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

