Cwm LLC Acquires New Shares in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Cwm LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.5% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE STZ opened at $244.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.92. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $207.35 and a one year high of $258.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -814.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -310.00%.

Several research firms have commented on STZ. Barclays increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $271.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

